HFD says 2 house fires on Oahu were intentionally set; police investigating

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two recent house fires on Oahu have been classified as arson, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
Late Monday, HFD released their findings into the two fires; one in Waipahu and another in Kaimuki.
The Kaimuki fire broke out around 7 p.m. Sunday at a two-story home on Harding Avenue.
Several people were home at the time, including an infant. Officials say everyone was able to escape without serious injuries.
Fire damaged was estimated at $280,000 to the structure and $40,000 to its contents.
The second fire happened at a Waipahu home on Haaa Street around 11 p.m. Sunday.
In that fire, emergency crews pulled an unresponsive man from the home’s bathroom. CPR was initiated and continued until the man regained consciousness.
He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Damages in this fire was valued to be at $135,000 to both structure and contents.
Both cases of arson have been turned over to the Honolulu Police Department for further investigation.
So far, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.
This story may be updated.
