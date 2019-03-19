Slow internet, poor science rankings give Hawaii low showing in innovation survey

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While Hawaii may be the happiest state in America, it’s near the bottom when it comes to promoting innovation.
That’s according to a new WalletHub study which, according to the website, used “24 key indicators of innovation-friendliness” to determine the rankings, including share of STEM professionals, amount of spending on research & development, and venture capital funding per capita.
Overall, Hawaii placed 45th out of 51 (50 states plus Washington D.C.) in the rankings, and was in the bottom five in average internet speed and eighth-grade math and science performance.
Massachusetts was ranked as the most innovative in the nation, with Washington and Washington D.C. rounding out the top three.
The full report can be found here.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.