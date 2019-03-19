Few lingering showers as a front marches east

The National Weather Service has a high surf advisory up from Kauai to Maui County plus a small craft advisory. The current north-northwest swell is expected to peak this evening before subsiding. A reinforcing long period west-northwest swell is expected to start building late tonight. This should help keep surf for the north and west facing shores near advisory levels through the weekend. Another, slightly larger west-northwest swell is forecast to build starting late Sunday and peak late Monday. Surf should again stay at or very near advisory levels at least into Tuesday night. Surf will then gradually subside through the week. Small long- period south to southwest swells will continue to generate small surf along south facing shores each day.