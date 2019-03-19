Entertainment: Wendy Williams, The Voice Recap, Bretman Rock, Nicole Scherzinger and Maggie Q

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Talk show host Wendy Williams has revealed that she has been living in a sober house. Williams made the announced on her show, saying she’s struggled with cocaine in the past. She added that her husband Kevin Hunter was the only one who knew she was seeking treatment. Williams took a break from “The Wendy Williams Show” in January, citing a fractured shoulder and a battle with Grave’s disease. She returned earlier this month.
Last night was the final round of blind auditions on “The Voice.” Celia Babini from New York City got a three-chair less than 10 seconds after she began singing. The hold-out was John Legend. But eventually, he turned as well. Celia ultimately joined Team Adam. All the coaches recruited singers in the last round to fill out their teams. We’ll put the recap on our website at HawaiiNewsNow.com. Next show for The Voice is coming up next Monday night at 7pm on KHNL
Local social media influencer “Bretman Rock” bought his mom a home. He’s only 20 years old. If you’re not familiar... Bretman Rock is from Ewa Beach. He made it big on YouTube, Vine and Instagram about 4 years ago with his makeup tutorials and his humor. He has nearly 5 million YouTube subscribers and 11 million Instagram followers.
Nicole Scherzinger is back in the studio. She says she’s “beyond proud of this song” and uses the hashtag “anthem.”
Actress Maggie Q posted this picture in Fiji. She captioned it “Lunch Hour” and hashtagged “Fantasy Island Movie.” She’s there filming the new movie. I-M-D-B describes it as a horror adaptation based on the old TV series... from the late 70s.. The movie is scheduled to be released in February of 2020.
