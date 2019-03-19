Entertainment: Wendy Williams, The Voice Recap, Bretman Rock, Nicole Scherzinger and Maggie Q

Last night was the final round of blind auditions on “The Voice.” Celia Babini from New York City got a three-chair less than 10 seconds after she began singing. The hold-out was John Legend. But eventually, he turned as well. Celia ultimately joined Team Adam. All the coaches recruited singers in the last round to fill out their teams. We’ll put the recap on our website at HawaiiNewsNow.com. Next show for The Voice is coming up next Monday night at 7pm on KHNL