Eight Warriors to compete in Pro Day at UCLA campus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawai’i football program will hold its Pro Day alongside UCLA players at the Westwood campus in Los Angeles. Eight former Rainbow Warriors will participate in front of scouts and player management from nearly every NFL team.
Among the recent UH alumni participating are wide receiver John Ursua, linebacker Jahlani Tavi, long snapper Noah Borden, quarterback Kolney Cassel running back Mel Davis, tight end Dakota Torres, offensive lineman Kaiwi Chung and defensive lineman Penitito Faalologo.
One of the players garnering a lot of attention from scouts is Middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai. Tavai’s 391 tackles were good enough for second in school history. The senior likely would have broken the record if a shoulder injury didn’t sideline him the last half of his senior season. Tavai was named to the watchlist for the Nagurski and Butkus Award given to the nations top defensive player.
Another player scouts are expected to look at is wide reciever John Ursua. Ursua led the nation in receiving touchdowns with 16 and finished as a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff Award. The Big Island native ranked fifth nationally in receiving yards and was picked to the AP and USA Today Mid-season All-American second team.
The NFL Draft is Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 in Nashville, Tenn. with the first round taking place April 25, followed by the second and third rounds on April 26 and Rounds 4-7 on April 27.
The last UH player drafted was Joey Iosefa in 2015. Last year, a total of five former Rainbow Warriors were on active NFL rosters while two were on practice squads and on reserve/injured lists.
