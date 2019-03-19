Chaminade welcomes aspiring psychologists left high and dry by closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aspiring psychologists who were studying at the now-closed Argosy University in Hawaii got some good news Monday: They’ll be able to continue their studies seamlessly at another institution.
Chaminade University of Honolulu announced that they would be taking on Argosy’s PsyD ― or psychology doctorate ― program immediately. The program’s 100 students and faculty members are all “welcomed at Chaminade," the institution said, in a news release.
“The PsyD program has been instrumental in the instruction and grooming of mental health providers here in Hawaii,” said Dale Fryxell, dean of Chaminade’s School of Education and Behavioral Sciences.
“Mental health is an incredibly important need for Hawaii and I am confident this program will be a strong addition to our academic offerings. Many of our graduates have already obtained degrees through this program."
The Argosy PsyD was unique in the islands and the largest psychologist preparation program in the state.
The five-year program culminates in a professional doctoral degree aimed at preparing graduates for practice in psychotherapy or psychology.
Hawaii Pacific University has also announced plans to offer a PsyD program in Hawaii.
