What’s Trending: Mercury, Ellen’s Game of Games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - What is the closest planet to Earth? Nope, you’re wrong. We always think of this in terms of distance from the Sun. But that’s not the same as the distance between planets. Sometimes one planet is on one side of the Sun, another on the far side. If you average that out, planetary distances are much greater. But they are smallest for planets that are closer to the Sun. The ones whose distances vary the least. Physics Today says Mercury is, on average, the closest planet to every other planet.