UH warns $30M proposed cut would eliminate hundreds of positions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is sounding the alarms about a legislative proposal that would cut $30 million ― and hundreds of positions ― from the institution.
In an update posted online, UH Chief Financial Officer Kalbert Young called the proposal “particularly alarming.”
He said the $30 million cut was included in a Senate budget proposal.
The House and Senate are set to convene for conference committees to hash out the differences between the two budget proposals ― and university officials are worried the $30 million cut will be included in the final version.
Young said senators are proposing to cut $10 million from the university in fiscal year 2019-2020 and $19.5 million the following fiscal year. He said the cuts would directly eliminate 220 faculty and staff positions, and potentially more.
In a statement to Hawaii News Now, Young said that UH is continuing to “work with elements of the Legislature ... to relay the impacts the budget proposal would mean for the university, students and state.”
HNN has reached out to state senators for further comment on the proposal.
