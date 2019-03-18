Trade wind weather returns, big surf on north & west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue to blow across the islands along with slightly cooler temperatures lasting through Tuesday. Warmer temperatures will return on Wednesday with light winds as another cold front approaches Hawaii from the northwest.
Breezy trade winds are forecast on Thursday and strong trade winds develop on Friday and another shallow cold front moves into the northwestern islands of Kauai and Oahu from Friday night into Saturday morning with increasing clouds and showers over both islands.
Life-threatening and dangerous surf conditions still exist due to the strong northwesterly winds, the monthly high tide overnight and the swell which is starting to dissapate, but surf will still be dangerous on the North and West facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands today into this evening.
Stay on high ground, make sure your feet are in dry sand and always check with lifeguards or make sure you are on a beach with lifeguards before going anywhere near the water.
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU, KAUAI, OAHU, MOLOKAI AND NORTH FACING SHORES OF MAUI & WEST HAWAII until 6pm HST tonight.
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF HAWAII ISLAND until 6pm HST tonight.
