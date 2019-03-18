Supreme Court rejects Hawaii B&B owner who denied room to gay couple

Diane Cervelli and Taeko Bufford say their first choice for lodging in Hawaii discriminated against them. (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
March 18, 2019 at 5:51 AM HST - Updated March 18 at 5:51 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is rejecting an appeal from a Hawaii bed and breakfast that wouldn't rent a room to a lesbian couple.

The justices on Monday are leaving in place Hawaiian state court rulings that found the Aloha Bed & Breakfast in Honolulu violated Hawaii’s anti-discrimination law by turning the couple away.

Owner Phyllis Young had argued she should be allowed to turn away gay couples because of her religious beliefs.

