Someone from Hawaii won big in Vegas ... after playing for less than 5 minutes
(Image: Plaza Hotel & Casino)
By HNN Staff | March 18, 2019 at 11:25 AM HST - Updated March 18 at 11:26 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Talk about luck.

An as yet unnamed Hawaii resident struck it big in Las Vegas on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas said the winner took home the $1 million jackpot playing Monopoly Millionaire ― a penny slot machine.

To be exact, the total payout was $1,029,529.13. But who’s counting?

Oh and just in case you’re not jealous already, here’s a little something to make you green with envy: The casino told Las Vegas station KSNV that the jackpot winner had been playing for less than five minutes.

BIG WINNER ALERT!! $1 Million Jackpot!! 🎰💵💰 In true St. Patrick’s Day 🍀 style, the luck of the Irish was with a guest...

Posted by Plaza Hotel & Casino on Sunday, March 17, 2019

