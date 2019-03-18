Someone from Hawaii won big in Vegas ... after playing for less than 5 minutes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Talk about luck.
An as yet unnamed Hawaii resident struck it big in Las Vegas on St. Patrick’s Day.
The Plaza Hotel & Casino in Downtown Las Vegas said the winner took home the $1 million jackpot playing Monopoly Millionaire ― a penny slot machine.
To be exact, the total payout was $1,029,529.13. But who’s counting?
Oh and just in case you’re not jealous already, here’s a little something to make you green with envy: The casino told Las Vegas station KSNV that the jackpot winner had been playing for less than five minutes.
