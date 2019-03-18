SmartMoney Monday: How to protect your money when you’re on vacation

We can’t control everything that might happen while on vacation, but we can take precautions. For example, carry cash and credit cards separately. Speaking of cash, don’t bring too much. And, hide the cash in several places, on your body, in your luggage and, in the safe in your hotel room. Make sure you have your credit card company’s phone number stored somewhere safe so, in case you lose it or it gets stolen when you’re traveling, you can call, cancel the card and have a new one sent to you. Plus, let your bank and credit card company know where you will be traveling so they don’t think your overseas spending is suspicious and freeze your cards.