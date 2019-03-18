Pleasant trade winds will bring in the first day of Spring

How about this weather?! Simply gorgeous. We are tracking a weak high pressure fan that is sitting just north of the islands. It will continue to bring trade winds to the islands through the week and very pleasant weather through most of Thursday. A dry trade wind pattern with cooler temperatures will continue into Tuesday, with an uptick in showers and temperatures by Thursday evening. And then we will have to get ready for possible Spring showers into the weekend.
Spring arrives on Wednesday. Spring officially arrives on Wednesday right before noon.
The NWS has extended a High Surf Warning through 6 AM on Tuesday for north and west shores and then an advisory will likely take over. The next big swell (advisory level) due in on Wednesday into Thursday.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.