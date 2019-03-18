Opihi picker found dead at Salt Pond Beach on Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 60-year-old man died Sunday at Salt Pond Beach, Kauai authorities said.
He has been identified as Jack Odo, of Koloa.
Police said Odo was camping at Salt Pond over the weekend and was last seen picking opihi on the rocks.
Bystanders were walking along the shoreline around 9 a.m. Sunday when they found Odo’s body face down in the water.
They pulled him back to shore and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Lifeguards and paramedics also performed CPR, but they could not revive him.
Odo was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
