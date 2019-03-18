Kauai will now accept police reports online for low-level crimes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police reports on Kauai for some low-level crimes can now be submitted online.
Kauai police said residents can now submit online police reports for:
- Lost property;
- Graffiti or third- and fourth-degree criminal property damage;
- Third- and fourth-degree theft;
- Shoplifting;
- And miscellaneous civil matters.
To file a police report, click here and following the instructions given.
You’ll get an emailed confirmation and a temporary report number.
One word of caution: Don’t file a police report online if a crime is in progress or someone is hurt, threatened or in danger. For those types of crimes, call 911.
