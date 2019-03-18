Kauai will now accept police reports online for low-level crimes

By HNN Staff | March 18, 2019 at 1:34 PM HST - Updated March 18 at 1:34 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police reports on Kauai for some low-level crimes can now be submitted online.

Kauai police said residents can now submit online police reports for:

  • Lost property;
  • Graffiti or third- and fourth-degree criminal property damage;
  • Third- and fourth-degree theft;
  • Shoplifting;
  • And miscellaneous civil matters.

To file a police report, click here and following the instructions given.

You’ll get an emailed confirmation and a temporary report number.

One word of caution: Don’t file a police report online if a crime is in progress or someone is hurt, threatened or in danger. For those types of crimes, call 911.

