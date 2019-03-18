Hawaii attorney crowned 67th Cherry Blossom Festival Queen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new Cherry Blossom Festival Queen has been crowned!
On Saturday night, Hawaii attorney Lauren Sugai was crowned the 67th winner at the annual Festival Ball and coronation ceremony at Sheraton Waikiki.
She was one of 11 contestants judged for their dedication to perpetuating Japanese culture, education and passion for community service.
Sugai is a 2008 graduate of Pearl City High School and a 2012 graduate of the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting.
She also received a master of business administration from UH Shidler College of Business and a juris doctorate from UH William Richardson School of Law.
Sugai currently works as an attorney at Chong, Nishimoto, Sia, Nakamura and Goya LLLP.
Some of her interests include golfing, traveling and trying new breakfast places.
Here are the members of this year’s court:
- 1st Princess Kayla Yuri Ueshiro
- Princess Ariel Kwai Ying Kiyomi Lee
- Princess Katrina Eiko Shimomura
- Princess and Miss Popularity Taylor Kaleimakanani Keiko Chee
- Miss Congeniality Reeann Eiko Kaleilani Minatoya
