Firefighters rescue unconscious man from Waipahu house fire

WAIPAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters rescued an unconscious man from a house fire in Waipahu late Sunday.
Crews responded to a single-story home on Haaa Street at around 11:20 p.m.
According to HFD, firefighters began searching around the house after hearing someone moaning.
They found the unresponsive man in the bathroom, rescued him and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until he regained consciousness.
Emergency Medical Services said the 51-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire was extinguished just after midnight.
HFD is still investigating the cause as well as damage estimates.
This story will be updated.
