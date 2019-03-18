Fire spreads at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal

HOUSTON (AP/Gray News) — Some Houston-area residents were urged to remain indoors as a fire burns at a petrochemicals terminal Sunday night.
The fire started Sunday morning at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Houston, and continued to burn through Sunday night and into Monday morning. Deer Park officials issued a shelter-in-place directive after the fire was reported.
The shelter-in-place order has been lifted because ITC officials said no chemicals have been detected in the air, but local schools are closed Monday, KTRK said.
Harris County officials say the fire started at the terminal that stores petrochemical liquids and gases, including fuel oil and bunker oil. The company’s website says the terminal has a storage capacity of 13.1 million barrels.
The fire is the second in as many days at a Houston-area petrochemical facility. A fire at an ExxonMobil plant in nearby Baytown that broke out Saturday has been contained.
