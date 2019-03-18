Entertainment: Captain Marvel, Lilly Singh, Daniel Dae Kim, Bruno Mars & James Cordon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Captain Marvel” dominated the box office for the second week in a row. It brought in another 190-million dollars over the weekend -- for a worldwide total of about 760-million dollars. “Captain Marvel” is also building excitement for “Avengers: Endgame” -- which comes out next month. The trailer that came out 4 days ago, already has more than 67 million views on YouTube.
YouTube star “Lilly Singh” is making her network debut as a host. Known as “Superwoman...” she will be the first queer woman of color to host a late night show in the U-S. It will be called “A Little Late with Lilly Singh.” On Instagram, she thanked local boy “Dwayne the Rock” Johnson and actor Hasan Minhaj for their support. She said, “When I was presented with this NBC opportunity, I really needed guidance on how to evaluate my options and make the best decision. Thank you for so selflessly dropping your wisdom and in turn, helping me make this beautiful decision. I’m forever grateful”. She’ll take over Carson Daly’s 1:35 a.m. slot on N-B-C in the fall.
I just ran into Daniel Dae Kim this past weekend and we talked for a bit, but look at this; he posted this picture on instagram... with the caption: “I told you 2019, I’m comin for you.” He is ripped! He also tagged the rock, hugh jackman, and zeus kang, a local realtor, investor, and actor.
Finally take a look a the video: Bruno Mars tweeted out the link to a soap opera, based on his lyrics... put together by James Cordon.
