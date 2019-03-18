Entertainment: Captain Marvel, Lilly Singh, Daniel Dae Kim, Bruno Mars & James Cordon

YouTube star “Lilly Singh” is making her network debut as a host. Known as “Superwoman...” she will be the first queer woman of color to host a late night show in the U-S. It will be called “A Little Late with Lilly Singh.” On Instagram, she thanked local boy “Dwayne the Rock” Johnson and actor Hasan Minhaj for their support. She said, “When I was presented with this NBC opportunity, I really needed guidance on how to evaluate my options and make the best decision. Thank you for so selflessly dropping your wisdom and in turn, helping me make this beautiful decision. I’m forever grateful”. She’ll take over Carson Daly’s 1:35 a.m. slot on N-B-C in the fall.