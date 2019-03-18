Detect-A-Leak Week Starts Today

The first Detect-A-Leak Week observance occurred in 1991. Over the years, it has been an effective water conservation outreach program. Most people are unaware of property leaks until they see a high-water bill. The BWS and City Mill are encouraging residents and property owners to check their toilets for leaks by providing free toilet leak detection dye tablets. Finding and fixing leaks can save money in water and sewer charges. The BWS and participating organizations want to help water customers find and fix property leaks.