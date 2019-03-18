CSU Bakersfield defeats UH 2-0 in series finale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaiʻi baseball team finished up a four-game series against CSU Bakersfield with a 2-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaiʻi (9-11) struggled against a strong pitching performance by CSU Bakersfield’s Edgar Barclay, who tossed a complete game one-hit shutout for the Roadrunners (12-10) and was on pace for a perfect game after six innings.
UH''s Aaron Davenport, also performed well in his first start since March 3. The freshman gave up just one hit through 6.0 innings with no walks in the longest pitching effort of his career. In the bottom of the sixth, UH was in prime position to score, when its first two runners Tyler Best and Scotty Scott were hit with consecutive pitches.
Barclay was able to get out of the jam after consecutive fly-outs and Alex Baeza singled up the middle to breakup Barclay’s no-hitter. With two outs later in the inning, the Rainbow Warriors put runners on the corners before Barclay got out of the jam.
CSU Bakersfield scored two runs in the top of the eighth on RBIs from Daniel Carrizosa and Noah Barba. The 'Bows will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Ohio State for a four-game set March 21-24.
All games will air on Big Ten Network Plus.
