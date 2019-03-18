Coast Guard, good Samaritans searching for missing mariner off Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Coast Guard and good Samaritans are searching for a mariner who fell overboard 24 miles south of Oahu, Sunday.
Multiple air and surface Coast Guard crews are searching with assistance from three good Samaritan crews.
“We are currently searching for a 39-year-old male boater who fell overboard while reeling in a fish,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Sarah Dupre, a Sector Honolulu watchstander. “He was reported as wearing a long-sleeve, grey shirt and boots.
At 11:51 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a radio call from a boater on the 18-foot pleasure-craft Amie C II reporting the situation.
The boater stated the mariner was not wearing a life jacket at the time and was reportedly a good swimmer.
The boater secured the engine and went to get a floatation device from the vessel’s cabin. When she re-emerged the mariner in the water was no longer visible.
The Coast Guard requests anyone with information to hail us on channel VHF 16 or by phone at 808-842-2600.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.