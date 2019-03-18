Business Report: A look at airline on-time records

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is taking a victory lap. It’s the most punctual airline in the U.S. for the fifteenth straight year. For 2018 its average record was almost 88%. Despite volcanic and storm-related events. Last month, Hawaiian was 87.5% ontime. Delta was second at 86% but leads at SFO and SeaTac. Alaska came in below 81%, Southwest 79%. Alaska leads at Phoenix. American and United roughly tied at 78%. United edges out rivals at LAX. Alaska and Hawaiian have 89% ontime arrivals at Honolulu; Delta beats that at 90%.