Suspect sought after fatal Big Island shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police are searching for a suspect in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man early Monday.
Police identified the victim as Joshua John Santos, of Puna.
Officers responded to the shooting in the Fern Acres subdivision about 12:30 a.m. Monday, after getting a report of a man in a driveway on Plumeria Street with a gunshot wound.
When they arrived, the man was unresponsive.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 808-935-3311.
