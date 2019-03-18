Baby bison from South Dakota helping replenish Kauai herd devastated by flooding

Exciting news from the Hanaeli Bison Ranch this week. It's been almost a year since the devastating flooding on Kauai and we have just received 4 new young bison all the way from South Dakota to help replenish the herd. These young bison are about 9 months old, 2 males and 2 females. These bison have traveled far, but they are doing very well in their new pasture. #hanaleibison #hanaleibisonranch #bisonstrong