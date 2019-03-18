Baby bison from South Dakota helping replenish Kauai herd devastated by flooding

Hanalei Bison Ranch reportedly had about 200 of the bison before the flooding.
March 17, 2019 at 3:23 PM HST - Updated March 17 at 3:24 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - They were a jarring sight.

Bison roaming along Kauai coastlines — even wading through floodwaters — after last year’s unprecedented rains.

Images of the bison on the loose in spots around Kauai’s north shore went viral on social media.

The large animals, which are definitely not native to Hawaii, got loose in severe flooding that hit the island in April.

Paniolo spent days trying to bring them back in, but many of the animals were lost.

Today the Hanalei Bison Ranch reports that it has just received four new young bison all the way from South Dakota to help replenish the herd.

Say hello to the newest bison on the ranch!

Exciting news from the Hanaeli Bison Ranch this week. It's been almost a year since the devastating flooding on Kauai and we have just received 4 new young bison all the way from South Dakota to help replenish the herd. These young bison are about 9 months old, 2 males and 2 females. These bison have traveled far, but they are doing very well in their new pasture. #hanaleibison #hanaleibisonranch #bisonstrong

Posted by Hanalei Bison Ranch on Sunday, March 17, 2019

The youngsters are about nine months old and “are doing very well in their new pasture,” according to the ranch.

