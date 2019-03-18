Ask the Mayor: Keith Kaneshiro investigation, rail subpoenas, Ala Moana Park plans

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu mayor Kirk Caldwell talks about the ongoing public corruption investigation of former city prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.
Kaneshiro, the target of a federal investigation, has been put on paid leave, instead of fighting Attorney General Clare Connors’ petition to the state Supreme Court to have him suspended.
Mayor Caldwell also about the three subpoenas that have been issued to the rail authority, and the plans for the popular Ala Moana regional park.
