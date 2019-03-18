Adults, infant escape from 2-alarm house fire in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-alarm building fire in Kaimuki on Sunday night.
Nearly 40 firefighters responded to the blaze at 7 p.m. on Harding Avenue, between 8th and 9th avenues.
Several people were in the two-story duplex at the time, including an infant. Everyone was able to escape without serious injuries.
The fire was extinguished by 8:05 p.m.
HFD determined that that unit did have working smoke alarms, but it did not have fire sprinklers.
The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.
