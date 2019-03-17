Warriors come up short against Cal State Bakersfield, 5-4

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warrior baseball team fell short in their comeback bid against Cal State Bakersfield, losing 5-4 at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii (9-10) were trailing by three runs heading into the seventh inning where they the ‘Bows came alive, scoring twice in the bottom of the inning to reduce the deficit to one run.
However, Hawaii could do nothing over the final two innings to close the gap.
CSU Bakersfield's Ethan Skuija picked up the win going 6.1 innings while allowing four runs.
Hawaii starter Dominic DeMiero took his first loss of the season pitching 2.2 innings yielding two earned runs. Cade Smith followed with 4.0 innings, giving up two runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Cade Halemanu and Dylan Thomas closed out the game going 1.1 innings and 1.0 innings, respectively.
Scotty Scott recorded two RBIs on the night, scoring Tyler Best and Daylen Calicdan in the third inning.
The series finale between the two sides is set for Sunday, March 17 at 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.
