PHOTO: Kayaker’s encounter with humpback whales in Kiholo Bay

NORTH KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Photographer Ethan Tweedie has a "whale tale” to tell after capturing an unforgettable moment in Kiholo Bay Saturday morning.
Tweedie was trying to get a drone shot of a random kayaker, as he approached he quickly realized that the kayaker had company.
Two whales, a mother and calf, were swimming right next to the kayak.
“I was shaking, I was so amazed, and was hoping that I captured the moment properly,” Tweedie said.
Soon after posting the image on social media Tweedie got a call from an unknown person.
It was the Kayaker. His wife had been forwarded the image from a friend in Europe just hours after the whale encounter.
Tweedie says, the man was beyond excited that the mind-blowing moment was caught on camera.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.