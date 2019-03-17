PHOTO: Kayaker’s encounter with humpback whales in Kiholo Bay

PHOTO: Kayaker’s encounter with humpback whales in Kiholo Bay
Whale mother and calf spotted in Kiholo Bay. (Ethan Tweedie)
March 16, 2019 at 3:50 PM HST - Updated March 16 at 4:14 PM

NORTH KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Photographer Ethan Tweedie has a "whale tale” to tell after capturing an unforgettable moment in Kiholo Bay Saturday morning.

Tweedie was trying to get a drone shot of a random kayaker, as he approached he quickly realized that the kayaker had company.

Two whales, a mother and calf, were swimming right next to the kayak.

“I was shaking, I was so amazed, and was hoping that I captured the moment properly,” Tweedie said.

Soon after posting the image on social media Tweedie got a call from an unknown person.

Image: Ethan Tweedie
Image: Ethan Tweedie

It was the Kayaker. His wife had been forwarded the image from a friend in Europe just hours after the whale encounter.

Tweedie says, the man was beyond excited that the mind-blowing moment was caught on camera.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.