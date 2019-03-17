No. 2 Hawaii sweeps through No. 12 CSUN, 3-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 2 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team extended its winning streak to 17 matches after sweeping No. 12 CSUN (15-10, 25-17, 25-18) Saturday night at the Stan Sheriff Center.
The Warriors have now won 51-straight sets to start the season, avenging a series sweep by CSUN last season in Northridge.
Hawaii is now 4-0 in Big West play and a perfect 10-0 versus nationally ranked teams this season.
Setter Joe Worsley directed a Hawai'i offense a .500 hitting percentage, dishing out 38 assists. Opposite Rado Parapunov did not commit a hitting error until the third set, hitting .520 with 17 kills, two aces and two blocks.
Middle blocker Dalton Solbrig added 10 kills, hitting .909 with three blocks.
The Warriors will begin a six-match road swing beginning with the BYU Invitational, March 21-23 in Provo, Utah.
