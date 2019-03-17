Makakilo firefighter responds to his own burning home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For firefighters, responding to calls comes with many surprises. Shock and sadness are what one fire fighter felt when he responded to a Makakilo home this week, his own home. The alarm came in a little after 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.
"I though it was farther away but then I heard my address a sinking feeling came over me," said Alika Naluai, and Army Veteran and HFD firefighter.
The father of four did what he does for every fire. He strapped on his gear and got in the truck. But, this wasn’t like any other call.
“I woke up at one am I just popped out of bed. I don’t know what it was and I just came running downstairs and as I came downstairs thats when I heard the crackling,” said Paoakalani Naluai, Alika’s wife.
Alika’s wife immediately yelled for their children. All four of their girls made it out of the home safely. But Alika, who was just pulling up to the scene of the fire, didn’t know that.
“Just getting here it was surreal seeing all of the smoke come out of the house. It was on the first floor, things were coming out of almost everywhere. So, I knew it was prety bad already,” said Nalaui.
Immediately, Alika took a hose through the front door, attacking the flames at the fridge where the fire started. His wife recalls her hero springing into action.
“I was standing outside in front of the neighbor’s house watching and he just jumped out of the truck and ran into the house. He thought we were in there. For two minutes he thought we were still trapped,” said Paoakalani.
Those were two of the most agonizing minutes this war veteran and experienced firefighter has ever lived through.
“Once I saw that there were enough firefighters here to take care of whatever the issue was, I went to go check on my family to see if they were okay,” said Alika.
"My wife was outside and I just took my gear off and gave her a hug,” he said.
Reunited with his girls, Alika took a breath and eventually, he realized he had three missed calls on his phone and this voicemail from his youngest daughter who almost was trapped in the home.
“I just kept on saying dad. I didn’t know what to say,” said Kealana Naluai, Alika’s youngest daughter.
“Bad enough that I knew there was a house fire at my house at one in the morning but to hear that, yeah... I don’t know. I don’t even want to think about that,” said Alika
The family rummaged through the belongings that could be salvaged on Saturday afternoon, appreciating every second they still have together.
“We’ve realized in a split second that the only thing that matters is our family,” said Alika.
The fire caused almost a half million dollars dollars worth of damage. The family is staying at the home of another firefighter. Their home can be salvaged and was insured. Still, friends and family are pitching in to help with a GoFundMe page.
