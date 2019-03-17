Hawaii loses heartbreaker to UC Davis, 58-50 in Big West Championship game

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine basketball team held a 17-point lead heading into the third quarter, but it all fell apart in the fourth as UC Davis won the Big West Championship with a 58-50 win over the ‘Bows Saturday afternoon at the Honda Center.
Hawaii (15-16) was fearless offensively for much of the game, jumping out to a 39-22 lead at one point. But a near-eight minute stretch without scoring a bucket allowed the Aggies to go on a 16-0 run to get back in the game.
UC Davis (25-6) was led by Big West Player of the Year Morgan Bertsch’s 24-point output in the win while Hawaii had Tia Kanoa lead the way with 15 points.
The Wahine shot 1-for-13 from the field in the final 10-minutes of the game, scoring zero field goals in the final 9:37 of the game.
With the win, the Aggies earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament while Hawaii will reportedly head to the WNIT, according to the University of Hawaii Athletics Department.
The 'Bows will now await word on its destination for the WNIT, which begins March 20.
