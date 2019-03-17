‘Bows split double-header with win over Niagara, loss to No. 4 Alabama

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team split their double-header against Niagara and No.4 Alabama today on the final day of the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic.
Hawaii (19-9) took down the Purple Eagles 3-1, coming from behind after Niagara took an early one run lead in the first inning.
Nicole Lopez brought the ‘Bows back to life soon after by blasting her ninth home run of the season. In the bottom of the fifth, Lopez was at it again with her second home run of the game to ive the Wahine a 3-1 lead.
Izzy Dino got the start and threw the first 3.1 innings. She allowed the one run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout. Brittany Hitchcock earned the win, throwing 3.2 shutout innings.
Against No. 4 Alabama, the ‘Bows lost 6-4 after the Crimson Tide tallied two early runs in the second inning before adding three more runs in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Alyssa Sojka blasted a two-run home run to drive in Samantha Thomas, who had singled earlier in the inning.
Alabama tacked on one final run with two outs in seventh courtesy of a Reagan Dykes RBI single.
Hitchcock fired a complete game in the loss, allowing six runs with only two earned.
Alabama's Sarah Cornell (11-0) also tossed a complete game for the win.
Hawaii now has 12-days before they open their Big West Conference season with a three-game series against Long Beach State on Friday, March 29 at 6:00 p.m.
