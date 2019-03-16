Swimmer in serious condition after being bit by shark in Molokai Channel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 58-year-old man attempting to swim from Molokai to Oahu was bitten by a shark Saturday, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.
Officials say, he was about nine hours into his swim of the Molokai Channel when he was bit in the abdomen.
He was brought by boat to the Hawaii Kai boat ramp where paramedics performed “advanced prehospital trauma life support,” according to EMS.
The man was then transported him to a trauma center in serious, but stable condition.
To date, 60 solo swimmers have crossed the channel, according to the Kaiwi Channel Associations website.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.