Security increased at Hawaii mosque following New Zealand terror attack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The prayer service at Oahu’s largest mosque Friday was much more somber than usual as hundreds gathered to honors the lives of those killed in the terror attack in New Zealand.
“I think the entire community is in shock that there is such hatred in people’s hearts. That they would do such a senseless and evil terrorist act,” Hakim Ouansafi said.
In the hours following the mass shooting, Ouansafi said Honolulu law enforcement made contact with mosque leaders, providing additional security through the night and during Friday’s service.
They also got a call from the FBI.
“They just wanted to make sure we’re safe,” said Ouansafi. “They wanted to see if there is any threat that came our way or anything suspicious.”
Meanwhile, a steady stream of people stopped by to drop off flowers and offer their sympathies.
Michael Stinnatt lives close by.
“I felt like giving them an offering ― to let them know that the neighborhood and the community supports what’s going on here," he said.
Ouansafi said the phone calls and emails have been non-stop and that the entire congregation is grateful for the outpouring of support.
“It’s heartwarming. It’s what keeps you going. To know that for every evil person there are millions of good people,” said Ouansafi.
