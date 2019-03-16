Saints center Max Unger announces his retirement from NFL

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Orleans Saints center and former Hawaii Preparatory Academy standout Max Unger has announced his retirement from the NFL.
Unger, 32, spent the last four season with the Saints after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks.
In 10 NFL seasons, Unger was a three-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. He also played in 96 percent of offensive snaps last season.
Unger was born in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii and was a 2002 second-team all-state offensive honoree at Hawaii Preparatory Academy.
