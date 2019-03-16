Repair work to a King St. bridge to begin next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Work will be taking place next week on a North King Street bridge.
City crews will be focusing on North King Street Bridge No. 1 at North King and River Street.
The work will include the removal of existing pavement; installation of new reinforced concrete deck and beams and other repairs. Vehicle detector loops will also be installed.
Work will begin on Monday March 18 and is expected to last through Thursday. Crews are slated to work from 8:30 a.m. till 3:30 p.m.
The city advises motorists to anticipate slow downs in the area and proceed with caution.
For any questions or concerns about the project please contact the Triton Marine Construction Corporation at (808) 488-0854.
