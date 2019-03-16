Men’s Volleyball sweeps CSUN to open up Big West play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The second-ranked University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team extended its NCAA-record set win streak to 48 following a sweep of No. 12 CSUN Friday.
The match was the first of two Big West Conference showdowns at the Stan Sheriff Center. UH won in consecutive set scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-17. The two will rematch again on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. back at the SSC.
UH (16-0, 3-0 BWC) hit a blazing .609 for the match with just five hitting errors in over 60 attack attempts. UH also finished with nine team blocks along with five aces, including two each by senior all-americcan Joe Worsley and Jakob Thelle.
Rado Parapunov continued his hot start to 2019 finishing with a team-high 12 kills, hitting .733. The Bulgaria native was a perfect 8-for-8 after two sets. Senior all-americaan Stijn van Tilburg and Maui’s Colton Cowell each hammered nine kills while middle blocker Patrick Gasman totaled seven kills and five blocks.
