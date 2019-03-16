Maui police searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run collision

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are searching for a suspected driver that fled the scene of a crash that lest a man dead.
It happened just after midnight on March 4. The pedestrian was found lying lying in the northbound lane of Wailea Alanui Drive.
The victim was identified as 41-year-old James Mallobox.
He died at the scene after being hit by a vehicle heading north. A second vehicle also struck the lifeless victim stopped and called police, authorities said.
Anyone with information regarding the vehicle that fled is asked to contact police. The vehicle involved would have front-end damage consistent with a collision.
The public can call the Maui Police Department’s Vehicle Homicide Unit at (808)244-6400 with tips.
