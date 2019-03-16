Honolulu Hale to be lit up with colors of New Zealand flag

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Hale will be lit up with the colors of the New Zealand flag ― red, white and blue ― through the weekend to honor the victims of two mass shootings at mosques in the country.
Some 49 people were killed in the attacks and dozens were seriously injured.
“The people of New Zealand and Hawaii are connected by our blue continent, the Pacific Ocean, and the welcoming and inclusionary nature of our ‘First People’ that permeates both of our island homes. That is why it’s so incredibly sad the attack in Christchurch was against those of the Muslim faith," Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.
“During this time of grief and sadness, we send our heartfelt aloha to Muslims and Kiwis everywhere. No one should ever fear going to a place of worship to honor their creator.”
