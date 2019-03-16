WATCH: Tradition, legacy on display at Kamehameha Schools Song Contest

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds will gather at the Blaisdell Arena on Friday night for the 99th annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest.
Each year, the freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors at Kamehameha Schools-Kapalama come out fighting with their best melodies and smooth harmonies in hopes of earning ultimate bragging rights — and the coveted school trophies.
This year’s theme is Na Mele Ohana, The Music and Legacy of Vickie Ii Rodrigues, a beloved musician, kumu hula and all around entertainer.
Hawaii News Now will broadcast the event live online and on K5 (Spectrum 22 and Hawaiian Telcom 13), starting at 7:30 p.m. Tune in on air starting at 6:30 p.m. for a special pre-show.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.