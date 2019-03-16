Hawaii’s Dan Ige defeats Henry via 1st round submission at UFC London

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Make that three wins in a row for Haleiwa’s own Dan Ige.
Ige, 27, took on Danny Henry this morning in a preliminary bout at UFC London and wasted no time in getting the finish.
The 145-pound contender took less than a minute to knock Henry down to the ground with a barrage of strikes, eventually working his way to Henry’s back before sinking in a rear-naked choke.
After his hand was raised, Ige took his opportunity in the Octagon to offer thoughts and prayers for those affected in the mass shooting that take place in New Zealand earlier this week.
With the win, Ige is now 3-1 in the UFC and has two first round finishes on his resume.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.