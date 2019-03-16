Feeling lucky? Here are 2 St. Patrick’s Day events happening in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feeling the luck of the Irish? Honolulu will be celebrating St. Patrick’s day this weekend.
A family-friendly parade will take place on Sunday. Beginning at 11:30, the parade will run from Saratoga Rd. and Kalakaua Ave. and make its way down Kalakaua, Monsarrat Ave and end at Queen Kapiolani Park.
The parade begins at 11:30 a.m. and is anticipated to have 200 marchers, 40 vehicles and four marching bands.
Also happening on Sunday is a massive block party in Honolulu.
Organized by Murphy’s Bar & Grill, the event is expected to draw more than 5,000 people.
It runs all day from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Complete with food and entertainment, the block party will close a portion of Nuuanu Ave., King St., Merchant Street, Marin Lane and Smith Street.
