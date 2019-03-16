CSU Bakersfield handles ‘Basebows 8-4

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiʻi baseball team fell 8-4 to CSU Bakersfield on Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium. Hawaiʻi (9-9) mustered runs late in the seventh and eighth innings, but couldn’t overcome the Roadrunners two-run ninth inning that put the game away.
UH’s Jeremy Wu-Yellan went 5.0 innings on the mound with six runs on four hits, to take the loss for the Rainbow Warriors, while Carter Loewen threw 2.2 scoreless innings in relief and Logan Pouelson ended the game giving up two unearned runs in the ninth.
Early on it was anyone’s ball game, as both teams traded runs early in the frame. But CSU Bakersfield’s five-run fifth would prove to be to much of a lead to overcome.
The frame was aided by a bases-clearing double off the bat of Ryan Koch.
UH’s late-inning rally included an RBI double by Daylen Calicdan in the seventh to cut the deficit down to 6-2. In the eighth inning Maaki Yamazaki brought in a run with an RBI groundout, and Alex Baeza blasted a triple to bring in one more to close the UH deficit to two at 6-4.
The Roadrunners ended the game with a run on a UH error off a sacrifice fly from Koch. At the plate, Baeza, Calicdan and Scotty Scott all tallied two hits for the Rainbow Warriors.
Game three of the series versus CSU Bakersfield is set for Saturday, March 16 at 6:35 p.m.
