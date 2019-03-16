Crosswalk near pedestrian fatality that city accidentally erased is back

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In May 2018, the city accidentally removed a crosswalk on Hawaii Kai Drive.
Residents called for months for the city to re-paint it, but the city didn’t provide a timeline on when they would.
And then in January, 86-year-old Maqbul Ur Rahman died while trying to cross the busy thoroughfare ― about 50 yards away from where the crosswalk used to be.
Finally on Friday, the city repainted the crosswalk.
Residents snapped photos of crews painting the crosswalk back on the road.
