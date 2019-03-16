City photographer captures ‘chicken skin moment’ at Thomas Square ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens turned out to Thomas Square on Friday for a lei draping ceremony to honor King Kamehameha III. The monarch was born on March 17, 1814.
And for their time, they were treated to quite the chicken skin moment ― when a ray of sunshine fell just right on the king’s statue in the park.
The city Department of Parks and Recreation captured it all, promising that their photos hadn’t been altered in any way.
“A ray of sun shines perfectly on the statues of King Kamehameha III during the lei draping ceremony to celebrate his birthday,” the department tweeted out.
It’s the first time the lei draping ceremony was held at the park as the king’s statue was unveiled last year.
The 12-foot bronze statue cost the city $250,000 as part of $3 million in upgrades to Thomas Square.
