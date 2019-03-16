Chaminade loses heartbreaker to Seattle Pacific, 77-75

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Chaminade men’s basketball team lost to Seattle Pacific today in a NCAA West Regional matchup 77-75 as Gavin Long scored the game-winner with just two seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Long scored a team-high 21 points including the game-winning layup to eliminate Chaminade from the tournament.
The Silverswords (23-8) were led by Grant Dressler’s game-high 26 points in his final game as a ’Sword.
Nikhil Lizotte had 19 points for Seattle Pacific (22-6) which ran its winning streak to 13 and advanced to the West Region semifinals against fellow Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe, Saint Martin’s.
The ’Swords had 12 assists and 13 turnovers on the night and were outscored in bench points by a 19-11 margin.
