Bicyclist taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by pickup truck

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck on Ward Avenue, according to Honolulu Emergency Services.
Honolulu Police say the crash happened at about 7:19 p.m. Friday.
Traffic investigators say, a 39-year-old male biking North on Ward Avenue crossed the center line to enter the left turn lane prior to Kapiolani Boulevard.
A Toyota truck being operated by a 32-year-old male was traveling in the same direction also crossed the center line to enter the left turn lane, at which time he struck the bicyclist, according to police.
The operator of the bicycle was not wearing a helmet.
EMS says, was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
He was later upgraded to serious condition, according to Police.
The operator of the truck was not injured.
Police say, speed and alcohol does not appear to be contributing factors to both operators.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.