Alabama blanks Wahine Softball 9-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Wahine softball team (18-8, 0-0 Big West) couldn’t cross home plate against No. 4 Alabama (30-0, 3-0 SEC) who blasted four home runs in a 9-0, five-inning win to wrap up day three of the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic.
Hawai’i freshman phenom Izzy Dino suffered the loss on Friday night, after not allowing the Crimson Tide on the scoreboard to start the game. Alabama notched six runs in the next two innings—all from results of home run blasts.
UH’s Callee Heen had a successful night at the plate going 2-2, but her effort was not a spark that would ignite the Hawai’i offense.
Dino (7-4) took the loss, giving up four runs on five hits with a strikeout in 2.1 innings. Emily Klee came in, in relief effort and threw 1.2 innings allowing five runs on five hits with two walks.
Ashley Murphy also made in appearance at the mound, surrendering a hit with two walks.
The Crimson tide’s Alabama’s Montana Fouts (11-0) spaced four hits and walked one batter, while striking out seven in five innings of action.
