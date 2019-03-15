Weekend swell to bring giant waves, possible coastal flooding

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A large northwest to north-northwest swell is expected to sent giant surf to the islands on Sunday, and those high waves could combine with very high tides to cause some coastal flooding.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said gale force winds generated by a storm system more than 500 miles to the northwest will cause surf to build rapidly starting early Sunday morning. Waves are forecast to peak Sunday evening and Sunday night at giant levels.
The giant surf is expected to combine with strong northerly winds and near peak monthly high tides, and waves could wash into low-lying coastal areas of roadways, especially around the high tide cycle Sunday night, when tides of more than two feet are forecast.
The waves cold also bring significant beach erosion and strong harbor surges that could damage boats and infrastructure along north and west facing coastlines and harbors.
A high surf warning will likely be issued sometime beforehand for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and the north shores of Maui and the Big Island. A small craft advisory is also expected to be issued for Hawaiian coastal waters as the swell approaches. Look for those weather alerts here and on our Weather Now app.
